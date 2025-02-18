Ex-WWE star exposes chaos behind the scenes with Vince McMahon; claims "he doesn't tell anybody anything" (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently discussed his time working with Vince McMahon. The star worked for the company for a couple of stints, from 2009 to 2013 and then again from 2018 to 20.

Ad

Vince McMahon headed WWE's creative division when the company employed EC3. The former Chairman and CEO was known for his chaotic approach to writing shows, especially in his later years, when he changed the script on the day of the show.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, EC3 recalled that he never had a prominent position on the match card. The former WWE star pointed out there was a lot of chaos, and he was unsure who to trust and believe.

Ad

Trending

"I was never in a position that anything I did on the show actually mattered. So it wasn't like, 'Alright, you got a 15-minute match with Seth Rollins and then five beforehand. Or you got seven with Gunther.' Wait what? I mean Okay, but why? So I never had those kind of experiences. There's a lot of start-stops and pushes and stuff of that nature."

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

He also recalled that Vince McMahon barely divulged his plans and eventually decided to proceed with what he thought was best for the product.

"It's like one hand is telling you one thing, and the other is telling you another, and neither are telling you the truth, and it doesn't matter even if they were because the guy on top is the only decision that matters, and he doesn't tell anybody anything," EC3 said. [From 4:24 onwards]

Ad

Ad

EC3 pointed out that people were always on guard. The veteran wrestler felt the writing team needed to balance creativity and structure to produce a good product for the fans.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback