Ex-WWE star who was fired 6 years ago spotted training with current stars including Natalya [VIDEO]

Natalya might be a 23-year veteran of the wrestling business, but she constantly trains to keep her skills sharp. She was recently spotted training with some current superstars such as Angelo Dawkins, as well as ex-WWE star Simon Gotch.

Simon Gotch was fired from WWE six years ago in 2017 and has made a name for himself outside, wrestling on the independent scene. As of 2022, he has shifted his focus to wrestling in Japan, competing in the Pro Wrestling NOAH Promotion. If you look at his Twitter, you can see most of his posts are in Japanese, with Gotch making an effort to assimilate in the east.

Simon Gotch posted a video of his training and gave a special shoutout to Natalya and her husband Tyson Kidd, who has been retired for over seven years now:

Natalya has been on a downward spiral since facing Rhea Ripley

Natalya was never expected to defeat Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia. However, the outcome and the way the match ended turned out to be rather shocking.

For one, it only took 69 seconds for Rhea Ripley to dispatch the veteran. The veteran then had a chance to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match but fell short to newcomer Zoey Stark.

On the most recent episode of RAW, she was supposed to face Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in a non-title rematch. But she was assaulted beforehand, with their rivalry presumably set to continue.

It's hard to call it a rivalry when it's as one-sided as it is, but the only female graduate of the Hart dungeon still has a large following on social media and has received a lot of support from fans.

Should WWE set up Nattie to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes