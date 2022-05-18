Ex-WWE star hints brutal chair launch on Roman Reigns was his idea

Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) has hinted that the now-iconic chair launch spot with Roman Reigns was his idea.

On the road to SummerSlam 2017, Reigns and Strowman battled in a Last Man Standing match on the August 7, 2017 episode of RAW. The bout had its fair share of epic spots, but none came close to The Monster Among Men throwing an office chair at Reigns, who was charging towards him.

A Twitter handle recently shared a clip of the insane spot, and Strowman noticed the same. He stated that it was a time when WWE used to let him go ahead with his ideas, hinting that he came up with the spot in question.

Roman Reigns lost to Braun Strowman that night

This was a time when Strowman was white-hot and was getting incredibly loud responses from the WWE Universe on a weekly basis. The Last Man Standing match ended with him scoring a huge win over Roman Reigns.

Mere days later, the two men competed in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2017. The bout was contested for Brock Lesnar's title and also featured Samoa Joe. In the end, Lesnar succeeded in retaining the gold.

Strowman later kicked off a program with Lesnar, culminating in a singles match for the Universal Title at No Mercy 2017. The clash headlined the show and many fans believed that The Monster Among Men would finally get his well-deserving moment at the top. In the end, a single F5 from Brock Lesnar was enough for the pin on Barun Strowman, leaving fans in disbelief.

The loss severely hurt Strowman's standing on the main roster. It took three long years before he finally won a major title. He won his only Universal Title by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

It isn't exactly a secret that Strowman was one of the hottest acts on WWE TV back in 2017. Do you think WWE should have let him have a run with the Universal Title around that time? Sound off in the comments section!

