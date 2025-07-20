Ex-WWE star hints at long-awaited dream match with AJ Styles - "Hey, you never know" (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about never having the opportunity to wrestle AJ Styles. The two stars worked at the same time in TNA and WWE.
The Phenomenal One is scheduled to appear at TNA Slammiversary this Sunday. The appearance was confirmed with a vignette on a recent episode of TNA Wrestling. Styles became a cornerstone of the promotion during his early career, putting on some stellar matches and storylines for the company.
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, EC3 recalled never having a singles match against the former WWE Champion. He mentioned that the only time they crossed paths was in TNA during a complicated Gauntlet Match. The wrestling star didn't discount the possibility of the two meeting inside the squared circle at some point in the future.
"Hey, you never know. Hey, AJ and me? Well, I never got to work with AJ. The one thing on his last, his exit, I think it was him and Aldis. Some convuluted sort of Gauntlet thing where a bunch of goobers ran down, I was one of them. The only thing I've done with AJ Styles is get atomic dropped and get clotheslined." [From 1:15 onwards]
TNA Wrestling still hasn't clarified if AJ Styles will have a match at the event. It will be interesting to see what goes down when The Phenomenal One returns to the house that he built.
