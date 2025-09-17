Ex-WWE star out of hospital; shares worrying update with fans

An ex-WWE star has shared a concerning update on her health after spending about two weeks in the hospital. Millie McKenzie, former NXT UK star, says she needs a liver transplant.About a week ago, Millie McKenzie left her fans worried with an update on her official X handle. She revealed that she was in a hospital for over a week at that point due to liver issues. She has now shared a detailed update on her condition in a new X post. Although she's out of the hospital now, she will need a liver transplant.&quot;Thank you everyone for the kind words. I am now out of hospital. For those that don't know, I've lived with a rare form of liver disease all my life. Unfortunately it's progressed much faster than expected meaning I will continue to deteriorate until I receive a liver transplant. Because of this I have to completely cut back my wrestling schedule. Hopefully my liver will stabilise, which might allow to me continue wrestling in some form. I have to be extremely careful to not to push myself too much at the moment, while I'm trying to build my strength back up. This is not a decision I've made lightly, i wish things were different. I've wrestled since I was 14, it's been my life. Hopefully I will see you all at a show soon.&quot;Millie McKenzie's brief WWE runIn 2018, Millie McKenzie worked for NXT UK and participated in the NXT UK Women's Championship tournament. She was eliminated by Jinny in the very first round and ended up rejecting a contract shortly after.Millie Mckenzie @MMckenzieWWELINKI’ve been in hospital over a week now with my liver. Not the best time at all. Hopefully I will be back on the mend soon 💔Two years later, she signed a deal with WWE. After a brief run on NXT UK that lasted over a year, she was released by the Stamford-based promotion. The Sportskeeda Wrestling community wishes the very best to Millie and hope for her speedy recovery.