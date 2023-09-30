Ex-WWE star doesn't know how Hulk Hogan "even gets out of bed" in the morning

A former WWE Superstar has shared his views on Hulk Hogan's serious back issues.

Hogan is one of the greatest to ever step foot in the squared circle. His signature move, the Leg Drop, ended up causing him a massive amount of pain and other back issues over the years.

Maven recently opened up about the injuries that he suffered while wrestling in WWE. He also talked about Hulk Hogan's back issues, and stated that he doesn't understand how the legend can even get up from his bed.

"I remember seeing guys and they would be limping around or they'd be talking about how much they hurt. And I remember thinking that's never going to be me, there's no way. How do they not jump up and just feel great? How do some guys do it into their 50s, 60s. I'd be perfectly honest with you. I have no clue. I look at a guy like Hulk Hogan, who has an entire cage in his back. Who's had his entire spine realigned. I don't know how he even gets out of bed in the morning. My spine is bent somewhat, but it's nowhere near that bad. Now, when did I know that my body had been affected forever? It was around in 2017." [11:39-12:15]

Hulk Hogan regrets using his iconic finisher

Hogan now wishes that he hadn't adopted the Leg Drop as his pro-wrestling finishing move. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, he revealed that he wishes he had used a different move during his heyday.

“When you’ve got the largest arms in the world, why are you dropping the leg every night for years, and destroying your back? Why wouldn’t you put people in the sleeper with the largest arms in the world? Why wouldn’t you use the sleeper?” [H/T Outkick]

Hogan seems to be doing well at present. He recently got hitched to Sky Daily in a small ceremony, and shared pictures on his Instagram story.

