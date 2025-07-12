Ex-WWE star Knuckles Madsen shot dead

A 41-year-old star who once wrestled on WWE NXT has tragically passed away after being shot in Arkansas on Friday. Wrestling veteran and independent wrestler Knuckles Madsen is no more, as per Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling's latest Instagram post.

Ivan Warsaw, aka Knuckles Madsen, worked for several promotions over a lengthy period, including WWE NXT. He last wrestled about a year ago at the TSW Texas Style Wrestling Night event.

Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling posted the news of Madsen's passing on its official Instagram page mere hours ago. Some incredibly disturbing details have now come to light in regards to the veteran's passing. As per the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Madsen was shot on Friday in Arkansas. He was then transported to a hospital, where he passed away. Here's the statement that was released:

“A man was shot and killed near Rogers early Friday morning.” [H/T: Ringside News]

The department refused to release additional details for the time being. You can check out the post that Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling posted on its Instagram handle below.

Madsen's short-lived run in WWE NXT in 2013 saw him face several notable names, including Mojo Rawley, Rusev, and Baron Corbin, aka Bishop Dyer. The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartfelt condolences to Ivan Warsaw's family and friends in this time of grief.

