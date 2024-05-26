Ex-WWE star labels Casket match against The Undertaker 'traumatic'

The Undertaker has 21 consecutive wins at WrestleMania under his belt, but the WWE Hall of Famer's string of remarkable showdowns only began in the aughts. Most fans consider its beginning and end between 2005 to 2013.

Within those nine years, The Phenom stepped into the ring to face the World's Strongest Man Mark Henry in a Casket match at WrestleMania 22.

While talking to The Deadman himself on the Six Feet Under podcast recently, Mark Henry opened up about his intense claustrophobia. The current AEW star revealed that he literally counted the number of minutes he was stuck inside the Casket while The Undertaker's post-match segment had to end:

"That was one of the most traumatic matches I ever had. Not only was it the greatest going, but I’m claustrophobic. I didn’t want to go in that box. I was in there for 8 minutes and 47 seconds, and I remember all the way down to the last second. When I heard the lightning strike, I was like, ‘Okay, okay,’ and then it was another four minutes before they pushed me through the curtain." [From 01:35:46 onwards]

The World's Strongest Man was one of The Undertaker's notable opponents during this time. They reignited their rivalry a year later and wound up wrestling at the Unforgiven pay-per-view. The two behemoths even had a WrestleMania rematch on RAW two years later.

Mark Henry calls his match against the WWE Hall of Famer a 'WrestleMania main event'

Throughout his career, Mark Henry had some remarkable moments. He has held the World Heavyweight Championship in WWE, and even Olympic World Championships. However, according to the man himself, a 'WrestleMania main event' against The Phenom means everything.

Henry claimed that WWE fans will forever remember him as one of The Undertaker's opponents on The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"I could die tomorrow and people are going to remember that I was in a main event match at WrestleMania over anything—Olympic World Championships, World’s Strongest Man." Mark Henry told The Undertaker. "They’re going to be like, 'Remember when he was in the main event with Taker at WrestleMania 22.'"

At WrestleMania 22, The Undertaker defeated Mark Henry to extend his undefeated record to 14-0. The Streak came to an end in 2014 when Brock Lesnar conquered The Deadman in New Orleans.

