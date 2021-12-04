Ex-WWE star looks back on his showdown with Roman Reigns; showcases respect towards the Universal Champion

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently reflected on his incredible showdown with Roman Reigns from Survivor Series 2019.

Taking to Twitter, Lee posted an iconic image of Roman Reigns offering him a fist bump following their incredible back-and-forth battle as part of the 5-on-5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination tag team match.

While the tweet itself didn't contain a caption, it could very well be said that Keith Lee showcased his mutual respect towards Roman Reigns in his own way.

Here's the tweet sent out by the former NXT Champion:

Lee was a part of WWE for about three and a half years. Prior to his release from the company, the former NXT Champion started working as Keith "Bearcat" Lee, a new gimmick that he adopted on RAW.

Before being called up to the main roster, Keith Lee was one of the main attractions of NXT. The former double champion took the brand by storm and had some of the best matches of his career there.

What happened between Roman Reigns and Keith Lee at Survivor Series 2019?

In 2019, NXT was a part of the Survivor Series pay-per-view and against both RAW and SmackDown.

One of the main attraction matches on the night was the 5-on-5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series Triple Threat elimination match. All three teams were represented by some of the biggest names from their respective brands.

The final three men in the match were Seth Rollins, who represented Team RAW. Roman Reigns, who represented SmackDown, and Keith Lee, who was fighting on behalf of Team NXT.

Wrestle Views @TheWrestleViews I really want to see a Roman Reigns vs Keith Lee feud one day



Those two had incredible chemistry together at Survivor Series 2019 I really want to see a Roman Reigns vs Keith Lee feud one day Those two had incredible chemistry together at Survivor Series 2019 https://t.co/Q3T41k3DZl

Eventually, it came down to Lee and Reigns, however, the reigning WWE Universal Champion got the better of the former NXT and North American Champion in the short singles showdown to close out the incredible contest.

Following the match, the former Big Dog shared a fist bump with Lee, as the two men shared a moment of respect with one another.

