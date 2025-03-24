Ex-WWE star loses after 2189 days in major upset; shocking result being called biggest upset ever

An ex-WWE Superstar suffered a loss that no one had seen coming. It's his first loss in 2,189 days.

In last night's NCAA tournament, former WWE star Gable Steveson faced Wyatt Hendrickson of Oklahoma State. Steveson has been unbeaten in NCAA since 2019, and in fact, that's the last time he lost a wrestling match of any kind. In the 2019 NCAA Division I National Championships, he lost to Anthony Cassar. Since then, he has been unbeaten, making it 2,189 days since his last loss in NCAA.

Overall, in wrestling, he lost in Freestyle later that year in August 2019 but has been unbeaten there, too, since then.

With only 15 seconds remaining, Steveson was leading 4-2 against Wyatt Hendrickson. However, Hendrickson scored a takedown on him, the first takedown he has suffered in quite a while as well. This gave Hendrickson three points, and meant that he won the bout 5-4, in what is being called the biggest upset ever in college wrestling history, if not college sport history as well.

With this win, Hendrickson became the Heavyweight National Champion. After the match, Steveson showed good sportsmanship by patting his opponent on the back and congratulating him.

This comes after Gable Steveson was cut by the Buffalo Bills and released by WWE over the last year.

