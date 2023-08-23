Ex-WWE star makes disturbing comment about beating his kids up

A former WWE Superstar is receiving massive backlash on Twitter, after making a disturbing comment about his beating up his kids.

Tyrus was a prominent member of the WWE roster from 2006 to 2014. His most memorable stint was as The Funkasaurus, who was a fun-loving, and dancing babyface. He is the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

Tyrus recently made an appearance on Fox News' Gutfeld! The wrestling veteran went on a long rant on the usage of pronouns and made it clear that he was against the same. Tyrus then stated that he would beat his kids up if they shared their preferred pronouns with him.

"If my kids came home and said, 'Daddy, my pronouns is this, this and this.' Yeah, my pronoun would be 'a**-whooping.'" [H/T Media Matters]

The ex-WWE star is one of the most controversial entities in the wrestling industry today

Tyrus has made news on numerous occasions due to his extremely controversial opinions on political issues in the past. He has previously opened up about his political views, stating his co-workers support him, despite their different views. Here's what he told Sean Ross Sapp back in 2018:

"I've always been a call it as I see it kind of guy. The overwhelming support I get from my fellow wrestlers is unbelievable. I think we all respect we have different opinions from politics. But the transition to do something mainstream is supposed to be taboo for us because we're wrestlers and we're supposed to be dumb or one dimensional or whatever. Regardless of what my political views are. It doesn't matter what brand they're from, it doesn't matter what kind of push you have, talent shines through. We're the greatest entertainers in the world." [H/T Fightful]

The ex-WWE star's latest comment about giving an "a**-whooping" to his kids will not sit well with many of his peers. He is already receiving major backlash on social media for the same.

