Ex-WWE star makes heartbreaking claim; says he would be dead today if he hadn't left wrestling

A former WWE Superstar has made a depressing comment about his career as a pro-wrestler. Spike Dudley recently said he would be dead today if he were still wrestling.

Spike Dudley was one of the most exciting acts in World Wrestling Entertainment's Cruiserweight division back in the day. He was known for his risky bumps in and out of the ring, some of which left many fans worried for his well-being.

In a new interview on Chris Van Vliet's podcast, Spike Dudley made a heartbreaking comment. The wrestling veteran believes he wouldn't be alive today if he were still an active performer.

"[Snuka] was there because he needed the money, he needed to hawk the 8x10s, he needed to be in the ring, and it was sad. If I were still in [the business,] I wouldn't – I don't think I'd be alive, I'll be honest with you. I think I would have either drank myself to death or I would have taken some sort of crippling bump." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ex-WWE star Spike Dudley speaks up on his new career

Spike Dudley now works as a financial transition specialist. Even though it was never his first choice, he seems happy with the fact that the job is helping him support his family.

"I work for Fidelity Investments, and I'm on what's called the Transition Services team. It would never have been my first choice of, you know, as a kid, you grow up, 'what do you wanna do? Be a transition service specialist?' No. But, I've found my niche with it and it's been good." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Spike Dudley's WWE accomplishments include a Cruiserweight title run, a European title run, and seven Hardcore title reigns. He was released from his contract in mid-2005, in what seemed to be a cost-cutting measure.

