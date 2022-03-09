Ex-WWE star makes massive tease about Bray Wyatt's wrestling future

It looks like Bray Wyatt will soon make his long-anticipated return to the squared circle, if Killer Kross' recent tweet is any indication.

Wyatt was released by WWE last year, in what was a genuine surprise. The company didn't use him to his fullest potential during his final months, but he was still a big name on the roster.

He hasn't stepped back into the ring ever since his release. A fan recently tweeted that they want to see Wyatt and Killer Kross pop up somewhere. Killer Kross replied to the fan's tweet and assured them that they wouldn't be disappointed.

Will Bray Wyatt wrestle on Control Your Narrative?

Killer Kross recently joined EC3 and Braun Strowman's controversial wrestling company, Control Your Narrative. Bray Wyatt is quite close to Strowman in real life. Add Kross' assuring tweet to it, and one wonders if Wyatt will end up joining CYN in the coming weeks.

Bray Wyatt was one of the most unique characters on WWE TV during his run with the company. He won the WWE title on the road to WrestleMania 33 in 2017 and ended up losing the belt to Randy Orton at The Show of Shows. Wyatt won the Universal title on two occasions as well.

His first Universal title run ended with an embarrassing squash loss to Hall of Famer Goldberg in Saudi Arabia. His second title reign lasted seven days, with Roman Reigns winning the belt at Payback 2020 by pinning Braun Strowman.

Toru Yano Fan Account @ToruYanoFanAcct "They don't want Ali going to AEW".



I've seen this a lot and it may very well be true, but..WWE has let main event guys go in the last two years...and you draw the line at Ali?



If you let Bray Wyatt go, you're basically saying 75% of your roster is replaceable. "They don't want Ali going to AEW".I've seen this a lot and it may very well be true, but..WWE has let main event guys go in the last two years...and you draw the line at Ali? If you let Bray Wyatt go, you're basically saying 75% of your roster is replaceable.

At WrestleMania 37, Wyatt lost a singles match to Orton, which ended up being his final WWE outing. He is currently 34-years-old, and still has a lot left in the tank.

Many fans have been speculating about his immediate future ever since his WWE release. The general consensus was that Bray Wyatt would end up being signed by All Elite Wrestling, as Tony Khan has signed a bunch of big former WWE stars in the recent past.

What are your thoughts on Kross' tweet? Do you believe Wyatt will make his in-ring return very soon?

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Kaushik Das