Ex-WWE star makes a serious accusation against Goldberg 

Gillberg has made a serious accusation against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in his latest interview with Who The Fook Are These Guys.

Duane Gill was given the gimmick of 'Gillberg' in the late 90s, during the peak of the Monday Night War. The character was a parody of then-WCW star Goldberg.

While speaking with Who The Fook Are These Guys on the latest edition of their podcast, Gillberg opened up about the former WCW champion's resentment towards him.

Gillberg then made a bold accusation against the WCW legend, stating that he is the reason he doesn't have merchandise and isn't featured in video games.

Check out the excerpt below:

"He [Goldberg] doesn't like me at all. I can't say for sure, but that's why I don't have action figures, I don't have T-shirts, I'm not in the video games... somebody has a thumb on top of me," said Gillberg. [45:05-45:45]

Goldberg was furious when Gillberg was initially introduced

Goldberg was quite possibly the biggest star in WCW during the late 90s. He didn't take it kindly when WWE introduced a parody character based on his gimmick.

The former WCW World Champion certainly didn't mince his words while expressing his anger over Gillberg.

“I wanted to cut his [Gillberg's] head off, and then I wanted to cut everyone’s head off that came up with the idea. You can take it a number of ways. I took it violently in the beginning,” said the WWE Hall of Famer. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Over time, his enmity towards Gillberg faded away.

According to him, WWE wouldn't have come up with the parody character if they didn't think highly of him. He further stated that he appreciated the fact that a person got employed because of him.

Gillberg didn't do much of note in WWE during his stint in the late 90s. His only accomplishment in WWE was winning the Light Heavyweight title on one occasion.

Also Read Article Continues below

He did incredibly well as a comedy act, though. After leaving WWE in 2000, Gillberg continued using the parody gimmick on the independent scene.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha