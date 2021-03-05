Why Mark Henry made ex-WWE star apologize to The Undertaker and Triple H

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, recently opened up about a backstage incident that led to him being told to apologize to The Undertaker and Triple H. Cardona said that he was on the phone backstage during a match, which The Undertaker noticed.

Matt Cardona was with WWE between 2005 and 2020 and won a few titles in the company. He has wrestled in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling following his WWE release.

On a recent edition of his True Long Island Story segment on YouTube, Matt Cardona opened up about a backstage incident in WWE. He said that The Undertaker caught him and Curt Hawkins on their phones backstage in WWE during a match involving Triple H and Vladimir Kozlov. Mark Henry told them to apologize to The Undertaker, as well as the two performers in the match.

"Basically, disrespectful for being on your phone, blah, blah, blah and he’s pretty pissed and I’m like, ‘Okay, this is The Undertaker, locker room leader, pissed.’ So afterwards, like Mark Henry, he pulls us aside and he’s like, ‘What up dude?’ But he says, ‘You need to apologize to Undertaker’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, you’re absolutely right.’ So Hawkins and I, we pull him aside, we apologize and he’s super cool about it, super cool, because we were very respectful. Super cool. He’s like, ‘You really need to apologize to the guys in the main event, okay?’ So we’re like, ‘Okay, we’ll apologize to Vladimir Kozlov’ which I don’t even know if we did. I’m cringing right now thinking about it, but now, we have to stooge ourselves off to Triple H. So Triple H, I’ll never forget this. He’s like in a private dressing room and we’re like, ‘Um, excuse me Triple H. Um, we were on our cell phones during your match, we’re really, really sorry. That was very disrespectful,’ whatever we said, you know? And he played it off like he didn’t care." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Cardona said that he was afraid of his WWE future as he and Hawkins were not a part of the Edgeheads.

Matt Cardona, who went by the ring name Zack Ryder in WWE, came through the ranks in the promotion, wrestling in developmental territories before moving to the main roster.

He was a mid-card player throughout his tenure with the company. Cardona won the Intercontinental and United States Championship in WWE and also won the RAW Tag Team titles twice.

