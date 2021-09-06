"I hope AEW signs him" - Former WWE star endorses Murphy

Former WWE star Matt Morgan recently took to Twitter to praise Buddy Matthews (formerly known as Buddy Murphy). The former OVW Heavyweight Champion expressed his wish that AEW would sign Murphy so he can reignite his rivalry with Malakai Black.

Since his release from WWE, Murphy has received a lot of praise and love online from fans and wrestlers alike, and now Morgan has chimed in with his own support.

"How WWE did not do more with this kid, I’ll never know," wrote Morgan. "He checks all the boxes. EASILY. With a great head on his shoulders, always in great shape, and turns out top-notch work in EVERY match he’s ever been in. As a fan, I hope [AEW] signs him. [Murphy] Vs Black=$ #AEW"

WWE released Murphy on June 2 earlier this year, along with several major names. Murphy had to wait an additional 90-days before he could perform again as per the non-compete clause in his contract. The clause expired last week, so he is now free to wrestle in whichever promotion he pleases.

Murphy has already been booked for an upcoming show at the start of October. He will be competing at AML Wrestling's Throwdown in GTown. Nonetheless, Murphy could potentially sign with AEW and still field offers for appearances and matches with other promotions.

AEW has added a plethora of former WWE stars to its roster in recent months

CM Punk in AEW

Over the past few months, fans have seen stars like Paul Wight, Christian Cage, Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black make their AEW debuts. All of these stars have won championships in WWE, so they are major acquisitions for AEW.

The company took the game to a whole other level when, a few weeks ago, CM Punk returned to wrestling and signed with AEW. He is one of the biggest names of the past decade, and following his arrival, AEW saw an increase in the ratings for its weekly TV shows.

However, the additions didn't stop there. Just last night at AEW All Out, three former WWE stars debuted in AEW: Ruby Soho, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson. The AEW roster is absolutely star-studded right now and fans are excited to see what happens next.

What a moment and what an ovation when @bryandanielson appeared last night at #AEWAllOut! If you missed the historic All Out PPV, order the replay: https://t.co/29mWMvL76S pic.twitter.com/tQTrxSfzul — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

