Ex-WWE star Matt Riddle changes hair color; reveals new look

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 27, 2025 03:33 GMT
Matt Riddle as seen on WWE television [Image via WWE.com]

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has made a major change to his appearance. The King of Bros is now sporting red hair and revealed the look in a new picture he posted on his X account.

Riddle was let go by WWE about two years ago, shortly after the Superstar Spectacle event in India. After returning from the event, Riddle caused a scene at an airport, and many believed at the time that his days in the Stamford-based promotion were numbered. Riddle was released shortly afterward.

Matt Riddle has been working on the independent scene since his release, wrestling for several promotions over the past two years. In a new post on his X handle, Riddle revealed a new look with red hair, as can be seen below:

Matt Riddle on a possible WWE return

Riddle is 100% interested in coming back to the Stamford-based promotion somewhere down the line. He spoke with Steven Muelhausen of SI Takedown last year about possibly coming back to WWE.

Here's what he had to say:

“The chances of me going back, I think they’re extremely high,” Riddle said. “If CM Punk, who filed a lawsuit against WWE, and then raked them through the mud for a decade, then goes to the competition, I’ll tell you this, if he can do that, everything can be forgiven. I know I wasn’t the easiest to work with at times. I think the door is always open.” [H/T SI]
CM Punk left WWE on bad terms in 2014 and verbally blasted Vince McMahon and the promotion on his way out. He spent the next nine years bashing Triple H, McMahon, and WWE in various interviews and on AEW TV.

In a massive shocker, Punk came back to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, and maybe Riddle can also be back.

