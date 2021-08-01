"Vince is a greedy evil man" - Ex-WWE star on Vince McMahon

Former WWE star Mike Bennett has hit out at Vince McMahon, labeling the WWE Chairman as a "greedy, evil man". He made these comments following the release of Bray Wyatt.

Bennett, on Twitter, stated that he watches a lot of wrestling, including WWE. He believes McMahon isn't good for wrestling and criticized him for firing WWE employees during the pandemic:

"I watch everything. I find plenty enjoyable at WWE. Some of my best friends still work there. However to deny that Vince is a greedy evil man, is to live in denial. You can enjoy the WWE product and realize that Vince has become bad for wrestling. The fish rots at the head and for the past 40 years Vince has been at the top. He fired mass amounts of people during the worst health crisis in 100 years. All to save a few million dollars, when his company was set to make record profits. Many people with families and children lost their jobs that day, so Vince could become slightly more rich. To deny this fact is to live in delusion. He’s destroyed more lives than he’s helped," said Bennett about Vince McMahon.

still enjoy the product & realize the boss is a piece of 💩. Instead of attacking the men and women who broke their backs for Vince to become a billionaire, maybe stand up for those talents. I promise you Vince will still be a lousy human, but maybe you’ll understand a bit better — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) July 30, 2021

Bennett asked fans to stand by the wrestling stars who "broke their backs" for McMahon's company.

Bray Wyatt the latest star released by WWE

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

WWE has released numerous stars over the last year and more. Mike Bennett and his wife Maria were two of many stars to have been released previously by the company.

Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana and Andrade were a few others that were released by WWE as well.

Bray Wyatt was shockingly let go by the company on Saturday. This brought to an end his long run with WWE, which began way back in 2009 in the company's developmental territories.

