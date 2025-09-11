  • home icon
  Ex-WWE star opens up about AJ Styles' future amid retirement speculations

Ex-WWE star opens up about AJ Styles' future amid retirement speculations

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Sep 11, 2025 19:35 GMT
AJ Styles backstage in WWE! (Image from WWE.com)
AJ Styles backstage in WWE! (Image from WWE.com)

A former WWE Superstar has shared his thoughts on AJ Styles' future in the pro wrestling industry. The Phenomenal One recently teased retirement, sparking major speculation in the wrestling world.

AJ Styles recently posted an hourglass picture on social media, which led many to believe that he could soon be hanging up his boots. Styles' current contract with the Stamford-based promotion is set to expire next year after Royal Rumble, and there are rumors that he could retire after that.

Karl Anderson, AJ's former stablemate, opened up about The Phenomenal One's future during his recent appearance on the Off The Ropes podcast. Karl noted that he does not believe Styles is going to retire in February next year:

Knowing AJ Styles and knowing his competitive nature. I truly believe in my heart, and we don’t talk. And it’s not that we don’t speak a lot. It’s a quick, ‘I love you, I hope you’re doing good, buddy, I miss you,’ but I don’t think knowing AJ’s competitive nature. I don’t think he’s going to hang it up. I heard his contract ends in February, and who knows what the truth is to any of that, right?
Anderson added that he also sees his former partner continuing with the global juggernaut:

I still think no matter whether it’s with WWE or not, which I think it’s going to continue being with WWE. I think Styles is happy where he’s at. I think AJ’s going to continue. I really believe that.”
AJ Styles seemingly went off script on WWE RAW

AJ Styles delivered a shoot-style promo on RAW, with many speculating that he went off script. The Phenomenal One noted that someone in WWE does not want him there, referencing the release of his stablemates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Styles was also in action, where he defeated El Grande Americano in a singles match. The former world champion received assistance from Dragon Lee in the win.

It is still unclear what's next for the talented star following his fiery promo on RAW. With his contract with the company set to expire next year, there is a belief that his words could lead to a different version of The Phenomenal One in his potential last run as a full-time wrestler.

Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Edited by Vivek Sharma
