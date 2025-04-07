Ex-WWE star opens up on Triple H's management style behind the scenes (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about Triple H's management style during his time in NXT. The Game was overseeing the operations of the developmental promotion before taking control of WWE creative.

Ad

After Vince McMahon stepped down from his position and departed from WWE, Triple H has been driving the creative process as the company's Chief Content Officer. During his time as head of creative, the company has done record numbers in ticket and merchandise sales and established a strong global presence with several PLEs in various countries.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled that The Game would often give him creative freedom during his time in NXT. The star noted that his character was already established during his second stint with the company. However, EC3 mentioned that during NXT TakeOver, Hunter would work meticulously on the entrances. In fact, he revealed that Triple H would himself enact the entrance how he wanted the stars to do it.

Ad

Trending

"When I came back, I had the established thing already. So it was kind of I don't want to say hands off but like it was known." He added, "I'm writing something about Triple H. I'm talking about how in NXT TakeOvers, if there were dramatic entrances, he would do it how he wants the guy or girl to do it. He would come out, do their thing and rehearse their entrance." [From 4:31 onwards]

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Watch the full video below:

Ad

The Game will take his rightful place in the Hall of Fame this year. The legendary wrestler will headline the Class of 2025 after his induction was announced earlier this year by Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More