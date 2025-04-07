Ex-WWE star opens up on Triple H's management style behind the scenes (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about Triple H's management style during his time in NXT. The Game was overseeing the operations of the developmental promotion before taking control of WWE creative.
After Vince McMahon stepped down from his position and departed from WWE, Triple H has been driving the creative process as the company's Chief Content Officer. During his time as head of creative, the company has done record numbers in ticket and merchandise sales and established a strong global presence with several PLEs in various countries.
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled that The Game would often give him creative freedom during his time in NXT. The star noted that his character was already established during his second stint with the company. However, EC3 mentioned that during NXT TakeOver, Hunter would work meticulously on the entrances. In fact, he revealed that Triple H would himself enact the entrance how he wanted the stars to do it.
"When I came back, I had the established thing already. So it was kind of I don't want to say hands off but like it was known." He added, "I'm writing something about Triple H. I'm talking about how in NXT TakeOvers, if there were dramatic entrances, he would do it how he wants the guy or girl to do it. He would come out, do their thing and rehearse their entrance." [From 4:31 onwards]
The Game will take his rightful place in the Hall of Fame this year. The legendary wrestler will headline the Class of 2025 after his induction was announced earlier this year by Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.
