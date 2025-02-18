Ex-WWE star pitches epic Chad Gable storyline; wants the creative to explore "awesome and fun" angle (Exclusive)

WWE star Chad Gable is a prominent member of the RAW roster. Wrestling star EC3 commented on the company recently booking the American Made leader against luchadors.

Ad

Master Gable has been on the warpath against luchadors in WWE. This has led him to have matches against Dragon Lee, Rey Mysterio, and Penta. He recently announced that he would be taking time off to learn the secrets of Lucha Libre.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, EC3 pointed out that Gable's mission to destroy luchadors could be very entertaining. He felt WWE could craft a storyline where the American Made leader could campaign all over Mexico, learning the secrets of Lucha Libre and then waging a war against all the luchadors in the global juggernaut.

Ad

Trending

"I just had this idea, I don't know if they're doing it. But Chad Gable is on this sabbatical to defeat Lucha Libre. Are they doing anything with that? I would have Chad Gable going through like a Lucha Hunter, going through Mexico, learning all the skills, and finding secret Lucha scrolls, I don't know. But that sounds awesome and fun." [From 29:05 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Gable's last TV appearance was at Royal Rumble, where he competed in the 30-man Royal Rumble match. However, he couldn't win the contest, being eliminated by Jacob Fatu after 21 minutes.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback