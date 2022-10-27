Brock Lesnar is one of the most physically dominant stars in WWE history, if not the most. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes to ever step foot in the company. However, recently, many believe that he has met his match, and so does ex-WWE star EC3, who believes that his rival Bobby Lashley is far stronger than he realizes.

Bobby Lashley has picked up a feud with Brock Lesnar again after the latter cost him the United States Championship. The two men are considered the most legitimate athletes in WWE history, and fans' call for a dream match finally came true this year as they clashed at the 2022 Royal Rumble. On that occasion, Bobby Lashley dethroned Lesnar to become a two-time WWE Champion.

EC3 was asked by Vince Russo on The Wrestling Outlaws about the strength of Lashley and Brock Lesnar, to which he praised The All Mighty - stating that he is stronger and faster than he even realizes:

"I think I've only been F5'd by Brock [Lesnar]. With Bobby [Lashley], I think he knows his strength and it's impeccable, and he's never putting you out of position or flipping you sideways. And it takes two to tango. You have to be in control of your body. He is probably stronger than he even knows but he also knows he's very strong. He's quicker than he thinks he is. So sometimes, he's so gazelle-like athletic that there's no time to take him between." (6:20-7:02)

You can watch the full video below:

Bobby Lashley became the first person in five years to manhandle Brock Lesnar

Given how dominant Brock Lesnar has been throughout his career, it's rare to ever see him get manhandled. The last time it happened was back in 2017 when Braun Strowman put on an iconic performance at SummerSlam by manhandling The Beast Incarnate in every way possible.

While Lesnar still came back to win that match, it was a rare display that sent fans buzzing and instantly set up a clash between him and Strowman the following month. On October 17th this year, Lesnar was once again manhandled, but this time by his old opponent Bobby Lashley.

The All Mighty would send him through the announce table within four minutes of RAW kicking off - presumably setting a new record for how quickly the desk has been destroyed. But the rare sight of The Beast Incarnate getting dominated generated a huge reaction in favor of Bobby Lashley.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes