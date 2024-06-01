Ex-WWE star reacts after Liv Morgan fires shots at 33-year-old superstar over the kissing segment on RAW

A former WWE Superstar has reacted to Liv Morgan firing shots at an LWO member on social media. The 33-year-old Zelina Vega had taunted Morgan for her kissing segment with Dominik Mysterio on RAW, and AEW star CJ Perry reacted to the entire exchange.

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Morgan defended the WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match. Due to interference from Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio, Morgan successfully retained her title. Following her win, the champ grabbed Dom for a kiss.

After the duo's kiss went viral, Zelina Vega reacted to it. She stated that although she is not a fan of Rhea Ripley, what Morgan did was funny and that she would've never done it.

Reacting to Vega's taunt, Morgan recalled how Vega had lost to The Eradicator in front of her hometown crowd at WWE Backlash.

"You let Rhea beat and embarrass you in front of your family and home territory as you were wearing your flag draped on your back. Could never be me (emoji). And besides… I think I liked it," wrote Liv.

Responding to Morgan's tweet for the LWO member, Liv's real-life friend and former WWE star CJ Perry, aka Lana, claimed that the former is a pro at what she says and does.

"@YaOnlyLivvOnce is a pro 🍳👩‍🍳 !!!!" she wrote.

Bully Ray shared his honest opinion on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's storyline

Bully Ray recently reflected on the upcoming storyline between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio after Morgan's actions on RAW.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Ray stated that the storyline involving Morgan, Dirty Dom, and Judgment Day will take several unpredictable twists and turns.

"With this, this is a monster story involved. The story of Liv and Dom, Dom and the Judgment Day, Dom and whatever happens when Rhea comes back, we're in the storytelling business, as you know."

It will be interesting to see what Liv Morgan is planning with the Judgment Day and how things will change on the next episode of RAW.

