Ex-WWE star was ready to shave her head after Becky Lynch roasted her

Becky Lynch's WWE status remains a question as she's yet to appear on television. Meanwhile, Nixon Newell (FKA Tegan Nox) recently shared an interesting story, claiming that she was once ready to shave her head after The Man roasted her in a lighthearted manner.

After dominating the main roster for several years, Becky Lynch has given back to the women's division in more ways than one. One such instance was with the erstwhile Tegan Nox. Recently, she had an interesting story to share when The Man roasted her for having some similarities in their names and their hair colors.

Speaking to Metro UK, the former WWE Superstar recalled the time when she moved to the main roster and Becky Lynch jokingly roasted her for having a similar name and appearance. Before she became The Man, Lynch used to go by Rebecca Knox on the independent circuit.

The rising star panicked when this happened and admitted she was ready to shave her head to fix the 'mistake.' However, The Man was messing around, and Newell didn't need to do anything to her name or appearance.

"She was away, and I had the flamed-colored hair, like red, yellows, oranges, just this big red hair. And when she came back, she went, 'Oh, so not only you’re stealing my hair, but you’re stealing my name, too!' I was like, 'No, no, no, no, I can change, no, Nox is a Harry Potter spell, this hair is red, it’s not orange, I promise!‘ She’s like, 'I’m ribbing you; it’s fine!' I was like, '[breathing a sigh of relief] Oh, okay! Because I will go shave my head right now!''' Newell said. [H/T: Metro UK]

Becky Lynch did have a match with the former Tegan Nox on WWE RAW

In 2023, Becky Lynch went to the developmental brand and defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women's Championship. The Man often brought the title to WWE RAW and defended it against new and upcoming names.

One such opportunity was given to the former Tegan Nox, who had returned to WWE for the second time in her career in December 2022. The two had a match on the October 9, 2023, edition of WWE RAW, where the Irish star successfully defended the title.

Eventually, Lynch dropped the title to Lyra Valkyria and focused on the women's division on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Nox spent some time in the company before her second release in November 2024.

