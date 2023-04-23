Ex-WWE star recalls what Roman Reigns was like in developmental

Karlee Perez recently discussed her experience working with current WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Sheamus before they joined the main roster.

Perez appeared in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) and NXT between 2009 and 2012. At the time, Reigns and Sheamus were among a star-studded group of talents who went on to achieve huge success on RAW and SmackDown.

In an interview on The Hannibal TV, Perez only had good things to say about the interactions she had with both men:

"Roman was always a nice guy. He was always fun to work with. We literally came up together in FCW. He was a solid guy. He has a great look, and I knew he was gonna do great things in the company, which he has. Sheamus was massively talented and still is a sweetheart, and [the] same goes for him. Nobody's really quite like Sheamus. It was a solid crew of talent at that time." [0:51 – 1:30]

Sheamus moved to the main roster in 2009 and quickly won the WWE Championship. Reigns captured his first WWE world title in 2015, three years after his main roster debut.

Karlee Perez on Roman Reigns' potential in WWE developmental

It was clear from the beginning of Roman Reigns' main roster career that he was destined to become a top star.

Karlee Perez knew during their WWE developmental days that Reigns was being groomed to be much more than just another wrestler on the card:

"Yeah, you can tell. They pick and choose who they want, and you can definitely tell who they pick and choose. They make it pretty obvious if you just watch." [1:42 – 1:54]

Perez also explained why backstage drama and disappointing booking decisions led to her exit from WWE.

