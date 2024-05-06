Ex-WWE star retiring at only 32-years-old; announcement made by wrestler

An ex-WWE name is finally retiring, bringing the wrestler's career to a close at only 32 years of age.

Charlie Morgan is a well-known name in wrestling circles. She first started her career in 2011 and wrestled all around the independent promotions. She would continue wrestling in the indies for most of her career, but eventually made the jump to Pro Wrestling: EVE as well. She originally retired in 2019, but then returned to the ring again in 2021.

She was also a part of WWE NXT UK for just more than half a year from 2018-2019. She competed in several matches, first appearing in the WWE UK Championship Tournament, and defeated Killer Kelly. Eventually, she went on to battle in several matches in NXT UK, facing the likes of Nina Samuels, Toni Storm, and others.

She and her wife, Jetta, are now both set to retire at a coming show of Pro Wrestling: Eve. The two of them are set to wrestle their last-ever wrestling match on the June 7 show, Once More With Feeling. Jetta sent out an appeal to fans to come and join them for what would be their last wrestling match.

Expand Tweet

Morgan is only 32, while Jetta is 36, with both stars choosing to retire earlier than most other stars these days.

The ex-WWE star has a big last match planned

Charlie Morgan and Jetta are set for a very big last match. They are going to be wrestling in a trios match.

The wrestlers are teaming with Erin Angel when they face Medusa Complex and Nina Samuels.

Expand Tweet

The wrestling community is naturally heartbroken about the announcement at this time. With the match set for a month from now, fans will be waiting to see how it plays out so that the wrestlers and fans can give a proper farewell to both stars.