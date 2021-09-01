Ex-WWE star reveals why he got along so well with Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas opened up on working with Brock Lesnar back during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Haas was a guest on the latest edition of UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone and answered several fan questions.

The former Tag Team Champion was quizzed about working with Brock Lesnar back in 2002-03. Haas heaped praise on Lesnar and said that the former Universal Champion always strives to be the best.

"Yeah man, he is a great guy. I remember, one time we rode together, just listening to country music. He's a country boy, I'm a country boy. We both like cold beer and country music. He wants to be the best, works out hard, very hard. He is very stand-offish, only really associates with you if he likes you, if he knows you're a genuine person. I think we got along so well because of our backgrounds, amateur wrestling after college, that had a lot to do with it," said Haas.

Brock Lesnar and Charlie Haas were mainstays on SmackDown in 2003

The road to WrestleMania XIX in 2003 saw Brock Lesnar winning the Royal Rumble match and securing a spot for himself in the main event of The Show of Shows.

Kurt Angle was the WWE Champion at the time and was the leader of a stable named Team Angle, also consisting of Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin.

The three villains did everything in their power to put Lesnar down, with Haas himself going one-on-one with The Beast Incarnate on a couple of occasions.

However, Haas failed to defeat Lesnar in both contests. As WrestleMania loomed closer, Angle became more desperate, and Lesnar faced both Benjamin and Haas in a Handicap match on the February 25, 2003 episode of SmackDown. The Beast Incarnate was victorious this time around as well.

Brock Lesnar went on to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania while Haas and Benjamin successfully defended their WWE Tag Team Championships on the same night.

Lesnar would leave WWE in 2004, immediately after WrestleMania XX. As for Haas, he lasted in the company for several years until his release in early 2010.

