Ex-WWE star reveals he was only paid $1500 extra for huge role on RAW

A popular former WWE Superstar recently revealed how much he made extra for a major role on Monday Night RAW. He is none other than Maven Huffman.

Maven earned a World Wrestling Entertainment contract after winning the inaugural season of the company's reality television show, Tough Enough, in 2001. After performing for a few years, he was released from his deal in July 2005. In recent years, Huffman has once again gained popularity because of his YouTube channel, where he talks about his time in the professional wrestling world.

In a recent video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Maven disclosed how much he was paid after becoming a one-night RAW general manager in November 2004. The 48-year-old revealed that he only received $1500 more than what he usually made in one night.

Huffman also highlighted that he was paid more because he was in the main event of the show, and it had nothing to do with him being a one-night RAW general manager.

"Now, I know what you're wondering: Did I get paid more for being the RAW general manager? The answer to that is yes and no. Yes, I did get paid more because I was in the main event, but no, I didn't get paid for being 'the general manager.' In the end, it was only $1,500 more than what I would normally make, but I had so much more on my plate, and when you're in the main event, you're considered the main draw, one of the reasons people shelled out that ticket money. So, obviously, it stands to reason, if you're in the main event, you're gonna make more," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the video below.

Maven said his match against Triple H started his "downward spiral" in WWE

In the same video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Maven discussed facing Triple H on the abovementioned edition of RAW, where he got the opportunity to become the general manager.

The star said he believed that after his showdown against The Game, the upper management was able to see that he was not ready to compete at the highest level. Maven felt the bout ultimately led to his WWE release.

"Did I do everything he said?" Maven said. "Absolutely. Did we pull off a match that the fans believed? Yes, we did. But I did just enough, just enough, to show him, Vince [former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon], and upper management that I wasn't ready. I had no clue, no idea that the match I had with Hunter [Triple H] probably started my downward spiral, which would ultimately lead to my exiting the company."

Maven also revealed how much royalty money he received from WWE last year in November.

