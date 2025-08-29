Ex-WWE star's real motive behind verbal tirade on Goldberg revealed; wrestling veteran claims, "It's a game" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling manager and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about the tensions between Bill Goldberg and Matt Riddle. His comments came after Riddle once again attacked the WCW icon.

During a recent interview, Riddle revealed details of his tense exchanges with Goldberg. He recalled that Bill called him rude and disrespectful. Matt responded to the legend, saying that he wasn't a great wrestler. Goldberg then spoke about his bank accounts and how the former WWE star didn't understand the business. Riddle argued that fans would never remember the WCW icon for classic matches.

This week on the Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy shared his thoughts on Riddle's recent outburst. He felt it was a brilliant way for the ex-WWE to keep his name out there. He noted that Matt had been targeting some WWE names to get attention and keep himself relevant. The veteran manager declared it was all a work to keep the fans speculating about fantasy matches and angles.

"This is relevant. Here's what you've got to understand. The longer you stay relevant, the longer you stay out there, the longer you can make money and you can keep bookings. Matt Riddle is smart. I like Matt Riddle. He's real smart. So why not attack Bill Goldberg or anybody else just to keep your name out there and stay relevant. That's all this is. It's a game."

Despite Matt Riddle's comments, Bill will still have a lasting legacy on the wrestling business. He was one of WCW's biggest homegrown stars and a top box office attraction. Over his Hall of Fame career, the legend won several World Championships and even had a sell-out farewell match earlier this year at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia.

