Ex-WWE star Samantha Irvin reacts to being told she'll "only be remembered for her a**"

Former WWE RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin shockingly announced her departure from the Stamford-based promotion in October last year. Since then, she has been focusing on her music career away from the pro wrestling industry. Meanwhile, she keeps fans updated about her personal life via her social media accounts.Recently, an X/Twitter user tagged Samantha Irvin in a post and wrote that she will &quot;only be remembered for her a**.&quot; The former ring announcer chose to shut down the person. She simply posted a screenshot of a viral TikTok featuring her playing the flute, which had over two million likes, more than 8400 comments, 296k saves, and 22k shares. You can check out her response below.Samantha Irvin's response (Image credits: Samantha Irvin's X/Twitter handle)Samantha Irvin revealed the reason behind her WWE departureFollowing Irvin's sudden departure from the Stamford-based promotion, her husband and former World Wrestling Entertainment star Ricochet received hate from some fans. Many blamed him for the 36-year-old's exit, as he chose not to re-sign with the company after his deal expired.Responding to a fan's comment on Instagram, Samantha revealed the real reason why she left WWE while defending Ricochet. The musician revealed that she didn't like announcing, and it was only supposed to help her join the pro wrestling industry.Irvin wanted to be a manager, but the company never allowed her to take up the role, leading to her departure. Here's what she wrote:&quot;I don’t like announcing, I’m serious! Announcing was only supposed to be my way in. I wanted to manage, maybe even become a general manager one day. But WWE saw no other future for me besides announcer. I love watching the action, but I don’t love being an announcer.” It will be interesting to see if the former ring announcer returns to the pro wrestling industry in the future. Many want her to sign with World Wrestling Entertainment again.