Ex-WWE star Sanga angry at popular YouTuber; wants strict action to be taken

Former WWE star Sanga recently uploaded a video on X, where he expressed his frustrations about a recent incident related to a popular YouTuber. The YouTuber in question is Ranveer Allahbadia, creator of the BeerBiceps podcast.

Recently, Ranveer appeared on an Indian YouTube show called 'India's Got Latent,' where he presented an extremely controversial scenario to a contestant, shocking the judges and the audience. The question dealt with incest, and it seemingly hurt the sentiments of people, leading to mass outrage.

Today, Sanga (AKA Saurav Gurjar) uploaded a video on X in which he spoke about the popular YouTuber. The former WWE star expressed his anger at Allahbadia's comments and urged the government to take strict legal action against the podcaster.

"What he did on the show, it's unforgivable. If we don't take any action against his vulgar behavior, he and more like him will continue to make similar vulgar comments. People like him have crossed a limit. We need to take legal actions against people who are trying to ruin our society and religion with such insensitivity and save our next generation," Sanga said. [From 00:21 to 00:55]

The 39-year-old also threatened the controversial YouTuber, claiming "no one can save" the latter if they bump into each other.

"I request the government to take some serious actions against him for the kind of vulgarity he showcased... I'm so angry right now. I do not use such foul language, but if I ever bump into him anywhere in Mumbai, no one can save him from me for what he did on the show," he added. [From 01:00 to 01:40] [Translated from Hindi to English]

Sanga called out WWE following his release

Sanga was with WWE for over six years before he was released from the Stamford-based promotion after WrestleMania XL, along with many other stars, including Jinder Mahal and Veer Mahaan.

After his release, the 39-year-old took to his X account and called out WWE for its perceived hypocrisy, claiming the company wants to garner views from India but refuses to encourage wrestlers from the Asian country.

"When it comes to viewership, you want it from India. You want viewership on Facebook from India, the same goes for views on YouTube and television. But, when it comes to talent from India, you're not encouraging it," Sanga said.

The video was later taken down, but Sanga made his voice heard as many replied to the post.

