"That's bulls***" - Released WWE star says big men should learn from Roman Reigns

Buddy Murphy believes Roman Reigns is proof that large wrestlers should have no problem selling offense from smaller opponents.

Murphy lost his SmackDown debut against Reigns on August 13, 2019. Throughout the memorable match, the current Universal Champion made it clear in his facial expressions that the Aussie’s offense was affecting him.

On his SecretNoMore Twitch channel, Murphy (now known as Buddy Matthews) discussed the match in detail while watching it back. He revealed that some larger wrestlers, not including Reigns, do not like to sell offense from people his size:

“I find a lot of guys that are big guys, it’s not necessarily my dealings with them, but they go, ‘Oh, I’m not gonna sell that,’ and I feel like that’s bulls***.” Murphy continued, “If Roman can sell, and Roman sells, he’s so good... but if Roman can do it, then why can’t you? That’s my thing. I will sell my a** off for you.”

Murphy weighed roughly 215 pounds around the time he faced Reigns, who is billed at 265 pounds. Following the match, the former Shield member told WWE Chairman Vince McMahon that he had a new star on his hands.

Buddy Murphy praises Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

The 33-year-old formed an alliance with Seth Rollins on RAW five months after his breakout match against Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Buddy Murphy also spoke about Reigns’ post-match look of acknowledgment toward him, which can be seen at the top of the page:

“That look… the look of, ‘Okay,’ and that’s what the wrestlers of today need to realize. I learned that from Roman. The storytelling I learned from Seth… man, they’re on a level of their own, and I’m so lucky to have wrestled Roman and to stand by Seth’s side, man. It’s insanity that I got that.”

WWE released Murphy from his contract in June 2021. Performing as Buddy Matthews, the former Cruiserweight Champion has recently competed in matches for Major League Wrestling (MLW) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

