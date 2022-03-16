"I’m 2-1 against him"- Ex-WWE star says he's Brock Lesnar's greatest opponent

An ex-WWE star has joked about being Brock Lesnar's greatest opponent, in his latest tweet.

The Beast Incarnate is one of the most dangerous entities to ever step foot inside a pro wrestling ring. Very few have managed to put him down in a match.

WWE's official Twitter handle recently asked fans to name Lesnar's greatest opponent. Lance Storm responded to the tweet and shared his in-ring record against Brock Lesnar. He jokingly stated that he's Lesnar's greatest opponent, as he's 2-1 against the WWE Champion.

Lance Storm @LanceStorm It really helps to get to him before he’s on TV. It really helps to get to him before he’s on TV.

Lance Storm and Brock Lesnar squared off way back in early 2002

Just before Lesnar was about to hit the main roster, he wrestled several live event matches as well as dark matches.

At a January 4, 2002 WWE live event, Lance Storm defeated Brock Lesnar in singles action. The duo faced off at another event, a day later, with Storm picking up his second win over Lesnar. On January 6, 2002, the two men had their third match, which The Beast Incarnate won. All of these matches ended with pinfall victories.

Storm never faced Lesnar again, following this trilogy. The latter went on to make his WWE main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania X8. He quickly rose through the ranks and became the youngest WWE Champion by defeating The Rock at SummerSlam 2002.

Lesnar was quite possibly WWE's biggest star in 2002-04. Unfortunately, he couldn't handle the grueling schedule and had issues with his booking as well. He quit the company immediately after his WrestleMania XX loss to Goldberg.

Lesnar returned to WWE eight years later and kicked off one of the most dominant runs in the promotion's history. He ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak and went on to squash John Cena and Randy Orton.

Lesnar is still the biggest star in WWE and a major ratings draw. He is set to face Roman Reigns in a "Winner Takes All" match at WrestleMania 38.

Lance Storm's amusing tweet aside, who is Brock Lesnar's greatest opponent according to you? Is it The Undertaker? Or is it Goldberg? Kurt Angle is another name that immediately pops up in the mind. Share your comments below!

Edited by Kaushik Das