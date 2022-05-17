Ex-WWE star says Bubba Ray Dudley was a "coward" and "one-trick pony"

Paul London believes Bubba Ray Dudley should have done more to help WWE’s younger generation of superstars in the mid-2000s.

London performed on WWE’s main roster between 2003 and 2008. In 2004, he joined forces with Billy Kidman against The Dudley Boyz in several matches on television and at live events.

Speaking on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast, London accused Bubba Ray of being a “one-trick pony” who only succeeded due to his table spots.

“For a guy that size, he was such a coward when he could be more of a mentor,” London said. “He could be taking that position of being more of a mentor to other big guys or whatever. He realized he was more of like a one-trick pony. If he’s not telling D-Von to get the tables, then who gives a f***?” [1:58-2:26]

The Dudley Boyz are considered to be one of the greatest tag teams of all time. As London referenced, Bubba Ray Dudley used to yell, “D-Von… get the tables!” before they brought out tables from underneath the ring.

Why did Paul London dislike Bubba Ray Dudley?

WWE @WWE



ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! "I think what me and @TestifyDVon are most proud of is that we are the FIRST original #ECW act to be inducted into the #WWEHOF ! " @bullyray5150 ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! "I think what me and @TestifyDVon are most proud of is that we are the FIRST original #ECW act to be inducted into the #WWEHOF! " @bullyray5150 ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! ECW! https://t.co/gW6DVBJeEX

Dupree and London once had a conversation along a beach in the early hours of the morning during a WWE tour of Italy. The following day, Bubba Ray Dudley allegedly mocked the two superstars in the locker room and joked that the walk was romantic.

Discussing the incident, London recalled how his co-worker became “p****d” when he refused to let the comments get to him.

“He was like, ‘Hey, London, so what is this I hear? You and Rene had a pretty romantic walk on the beach last night?’” London said. “He was trying to get everyone to laugh. I was like, ‘No, just friends talking.’ He was like, ‘What were you talking about?’ ‘That’s just between us, man, just talking.’ And he kept trying to rile me up. I kept no-selling it and downplaying it, which made him more p****d.” [2:32-3:03]

Moments later, The Undertaker congratulated London outside the locker room for the way he conducted himself. The WWE icon thought the cruiserweight star "did real good" to downplay Bubba Ray's remarks.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Ken Norris