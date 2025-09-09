Ex-WWE star says five wrestlers privately "thanked" him after he claimed no one trusted Triple H in the locker room

A former WWE Superstar has made an interesting claim about Triple H after he criticized The Game on his YouTube channel. Maven says five wrestlers contacted him after he publicly said no one in WWE trusted the former World Heavyweight Champion back in the day.
Maven was a regular act on WWE RAW back during the height of the Ruthless Aggression Era, when The Cerebral Assassin was running roughshod on the red brand's babyfaces. His run as a heel on RAW back then is famously dubbed "The Reign of Terror."
In a video on his YouTube channel, Maven said no one except Shawn Michaels trusted Triple H back then. In a new interview on Ariel Helwani's podcast, Maven opened up about his comments targeting the WWE Hall of Famer. Here's what he said:
"5 wrestlers reached out to me and thanked me for what I said... Everybody knew backstage, everybody. People knew Hunter what he was positioning himself for what he's got now. I don't want to act like he didn't deserve it or he didn't earn it. He does. You're never gonna find a better or a more intelligent mind when it comes to professional wrestling than with Triple H." [H/T Ariel Helwani on X]
Triple H's reign of terror on RAW left a bad taste in many fans' mouths
In late 2002, then-RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff handed the World Heavyweight title to The Game, and thus kicked off the "Reign of Terror." Over the next two years or so, he dominated RAW and was the red brand's top champion for the better part of that time period.
Some of his wins over the likes of Booker T, Goldberg, and Randy Orton at the time didn't sit well with fans. It all came crashing down for him at WrestleMania 21, where he lost the top prize to Batista.