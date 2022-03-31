Ex-WWE star says JBL single-handedly saved his career

Swoggle, known as Hornswoggle in WWE, recently recalled how John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) once saved him from getting fired.

A day before a WrestleMania event, Swoggle drank too much alcohol with some of his fellow superstars near WWE’s hotel. Layfield pulled up to the hotel in a limousine with WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard and noticed that the former Cruiserweight Champion was drunk.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, Swoggle said that the Hall of Famer ensured he made it back safely to his room:

“My first WrestleMania, he single-handedly saved my career, I’m pretty sure. I got drunk… We got to WrestleMania a day early. We get back to the hotel and JBL and Bruce’s limo pull up, and he goes, ‘Hornswoggle, have you been drinking?’ I look him dead in the eye, ‘No, sir.’ I obviously was. He put me on a luggage cart and pushed me up to my room that day.”

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette . On this edition of The Session we take a cruise down memory lane w Swoggle, his relationship w Who doesn’t love them some @DylanPostl ?!? Maybe The Undertaker after this fiasco. On this edition of The Session we take a cruise down memory lane w Swoggle, his relationship w @Myers_Wrestling , how @JCLayfield might’ve saved his job, being a dad, and his heat w Dinklage Who doesn’t love them some @DylanPostl ?!? Maybe The Undertaker after this fiasco 😂. On this edition of The Session we take a cruise down memory lane w Swoggle, his relationship w @Myers_Wrestling, how @JCLayfield might’ve saved his job, being a dad, and his heat w Dinklage https://t.co/UUwzO8ZNZ5

Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young, traveled with JBL and Michael Cole during her early days in WWE. She responded to the story by saying Layfield was “always great” to her and that they still have a good relationship.

JBL protected Swoggle before Vince McMahon saw him

Swoggle worked for WWE between 2006 and 2016, during which time John Bradshaw Layfield performed as an in-ring competitor before becoming a commentator.

The 35-year-old added that Bruce Prichard later informed him that Vince McMahon almost saw him in a drunken state that day. However, thanks to JBL, the WWE Chairman never found out about his pre-WrestleMania antics.

“I later find out from Bruce Prichard, Vince’s limo pulled up just after their limo as I would have been on my way up, so I can’t hate on him that much because he saved me that day,” Swoggle added.

Swoggle received his release from WWE in May 2016. He has since made sporadic appearances for the company, including in the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble match when he participated in a spot with Zelina Vega.

Please credit The Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry