Ex-WWE star says he was punished for being late while Randy Orton wasn't

As per an ex-WWE star, he got in trouble for being late to a show, while Randy Orton didn't.

Orton is one of the most respected veterans in the pro-wrestling business. The Viper has done it all in the ring, and is a decorated legend of the squared circle.

Randy Orton has had massive backstage pull for almost the entirety of his pro-wrestling career. Even when he was a young gun, Orton avoided trouble on various occasions, thanks to his star power. Former WWE Superstar Maven recently revealed that he and Orton once arrived late to a show. While he was punished, Orton was spared. Check out his comments below:

"I would ride with Randy Orton and let's just say Randy and I, we were on opposite ends of the importance spectrum. But our call time for RAW was always 1 P.M. Orton, he could manipulate those numbers a little bit easier than I could. I remember one show in particular, we got there around three o'clock. We both walked in at the exact same time. Did Randy get in trouble? He didn't. Did I? Oh yes, I did! And being on time was something that was stressed to me. Just the importance of it... now, we went live at nine o'clock for Monday Night RAW. I was there six hours early and still considered late, but guess what? I wasn't late anymore after that." [2:06-2:52]

It didn't take Randy Orton long to become a top name in WWE

The reason behind Orton having a huge backstage pull was that he was seen as a top star, despite being fairly young, back in the day. Orton was added to Triple H's Evolution mere months after his main roster debut. He never looked back, and went on to win his first World Heavyweight title at SummerSlam 2004.

Orton is one of the greatest heels in the history of WWE and is a sure-fire first-ballot future Hall of Famer. He has been out of action for more than a year at this point due to an injury.

