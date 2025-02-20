Ex-WWE star says Randy Orton wanted him fired after first meeting

Randy Orton has been one of WWE's most prominent stars since joining the main roster in 2002. Matt Riddle, The Viper's former tag team partner, recently recalled how he upset the experienced wrestler during their first meeting.

In 2020, Riddle received a call-up to the SmackDown brand after almost two years in NXT. The 39-year-old later moved to RAW, where he formed the popular RK-Bro tag team with Orton after briefly feuding with the 14-time world champion.

During an appearance on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Riddle revealed Orton wanted him fired after he failed to shake the former Evolution member's hand:

"When Randy first met me, I guess I didn't go over and shake Randy's hand. I must have thought he was busy or something, and he took it as disrespect. He's from a different time, a different era, and the first thing he said to me, he goes, 'The first time I met you, do you know what I thought to myself?' I go, 'What?' He goes, 'How the F can I get this kid fired?' I was like, 'Randy! Come on, dude!'" [54:53 – 55:20]

Matt Riddle and Randy Orton were arguably WWE's top fan-favorite duo in 2021 and 2022. They held the RAW Tag Team Championship twice during that time.

How Matt Riddle won Randy Orton over

On March 29, 2021, Matt Riddle forgot his lines during a backstage segment with Asuka on RAW. Believing the interview was pre-taped, The Original Bro apologized and walked away before discovering the botch aired on live television.

Moments later, Riddle's friendship with Randy Orton began when he heard The Apex Predator's reaction to his amusing on-screen error:

"I'm walking back to the locker room, on my scooter, scooting back, kinda sad, and Randy sees me," Riddle continued. "He goes, 'Hey, Riddle, I don't know if that s**t was on purpose, but that was your best promo yet, kid.' I lose it. I die laughing. Other people around die laughing." [56:15 – 56:33]

Riddle also discussed the Asuka segment in a 2024 interview with Developmentally Speaking. He said former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon thought the incident was "hilarious" and "perfect for the character."

Please credit Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

