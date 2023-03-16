Ex-WWE star says he saw The Undertaker changing in John Laurinaitis' office

Former WWE Superstar Brad Maddox recently shared an interesting story involving The Undertaker.

Brad Maddox was let go by WWE in late 2015. He was prominently featured on WWE's main roster shows during his run in the company and had a stint as RAW GM.

Maddox recently made an appearance on Wrestling With Rip Rogers. The former WWE Superstar shared a story about the time he was trying to meet with John Laurinaitis in his office. Maddox saw The Undertaker changing in Laurinaitis' office. Here's his full comment:

"That's when Laurinaitis kayfabed me. Damn! That was so embarrassing, just sitting there. After about 30 minutes, I couldn't get up. 'Cause I'd come there to talk to him, but he was just sitting in his office and 'Taker was changing in his office at that point. So, I was just kinda sitting outside the hallway, and Ace would come out of his office and not look at me, and 'Taker was sitting there, kinda slowly changing. What do I do now? Do I just get up? Do I go in there and bother him again, because he told me to wait a minute?" [0:00-0:34]

The Undertaker was the locker room leader for a lengthy period during his WWE run

The Deadman enjoyed a 30-year stint with WWE and is incredibly close to Vince McMahon. The two men have had nothing but respect for each other over the years, to the point that Mr. McMahon was the one who inducted 'Taker into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame.

For anyone else in the locker room, changing in the office of someone of the stature of John Laurinaitis would be a serious offense. Not for The Undertaker, though. As for Maddox, John Ace was quite successful in kayfabing him, judging by how embarrassed he felt during the entire ordeal.

