Ex-WWE star says Terri Runnels did not want to sleep with him

Terri Runnels worked for WWE between 1996 and 2004. In a recent video, veteran wrestler Perry Saturn recalled how his former on-screen ally once said she would never sleep with him.

Runnels performed as Saturn's girlfriend and manager in 2000 and 2001. The 58-year-old also represented several other wrestlers on WWE television, including Edge & Christian, The Hardy Boyz, Raven, and her ex-husband Goldust.

Saturn appeared on Maven Huffman's YouTube channel to discuss his infamous 2001 match against Mike Bell. Reflecting on his partnership with Runnels, he said she made it clear they would never be more than friends.

"Terri's one of my closest friends," Saturn stated. "She had no interest in me, any s*xual type stuff. She's one of the first women that I really was friends with because you know how sh***y men can be. You always had that in the back of your mind. Day one, when they put us together, Terri tells me, she's being very forward, she goes, 'Listen, Perry, I'll do anything you wanna do out there, but you gotta understand, I'm not gonna f**k you.'" [0:57 – 1:21]

Saturn's storyline romance with Runnels ended when he fell in love with a mop, aka Moppy, and chose the cleaning implement over her.

Perry Saturn on Terri Runnels' help behind the scenes

At the time of their storyline, Perry Saturn was dealing with substance abuse issues and did not want to cause any problems backstage.

Over two decades later, the former Radicalz member appreciates how Terri Runnels went out of her way to help him after matches:

"So, I knew [Terri Runnels was not interested], and now I'm a severe drug addict, so I don't wanna draw unnecessary attention to me, so I never hit on her," Saturn continued. "Terri helped me be a better person. Terri is awesome. Every match, we'd get in the back, she'd immediately run to the water and get me and the person I worked with a water. Never had to ask her to do that. She never missed a spot." [1:21 – 1:42]

Saturn won the European Championship once and Hardcore Championship twice in WWE. The former ECW and WCW star received his release in November 2002 after almost three years with the company.

Please credit Maven Huffman and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

