Ex-WWE star says The Rock took him to Vince McMahon's office after he pitched an idea

WWE legend The Rock once took Gillberg to Vince McMahon's office to 'okay' an idea for The Rock Concert on RAW.

Hall of Famer Goldberg made his WWE debut immediately after WrestleMania XIX in 2003 and kicked off a feud with The Rock. The duo faced off in a dream match at WWE Backlash, which Goldberg won.

On the go-home RAW episode for Backlash, The Great One poked fun at Goldberg with an in-ring concert featuring Gillberg.

While rehearsing for the segment, Gillberg pitched an idea that left the WWE legend impressed.

Here's what exactly happened, as per Gillberg [From Who The Fook Are These Guys]:

"When I did The Rock Concert, they wanted me to just stand next to Rock while he's singing, and go [snaps his fingers]. I said, "You wanna make fun of him, right?" Me and Rock's in the ring, going over it, and he says, "Yeah!" I said, " How about if I do this?" [babbles incoherently] Rock's laughing his a** off. He goes, "C'mon! let's go!" I said, "Where?" He says," We gotta go okay this with Vince!" said Gillberg. [36:30-36:55]

The duo went to Vince McMahon's office, where they reenacted the bit that Gillberg had pitched. The WWE Chairman was impressed as well and immediately approved it.

The Rock stood tall when all was said and done that night

The bit that Gillberg pitched saw The Rock asking him what he had to say to his fellow Atlanteans. Gillberg let out his signature incoherent babble in response to a loud reaction from fans in attendance.

Goldberg wasn't thrilled one bit with these shenanigans. He came out and made quick work of WWE's security. The distraction was enough for The Brahma Bull to hit the ring and put Goldberg down with a thunderous Rock Bottom.

The two WWE legends finally met in the main event of Backlash. Goldberg had the last laugh as he delivered two Spears and a Jackhammer on The People's Champion to pick up the big win.

This was just the beginning of Goldberg's path of destruction in WWE.

As for Gillberg, he continued making sporadic appearances for WWE over the next several years. He also did well for himself on the independent scene.

