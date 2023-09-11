Ex-WWE star says Triple H never spoke to him again after backstage conversation

Although Triple H only became WWE's creative figurehead in 2022, he has been an integral behind-the-scenes figure for the last two decades. In a recent interview, former WWE talent Just Joe recalled an amusing backstage interaction he once had with The Game.

Joe wrestled for WWE in 2000 and 2001 after building his name on the independent scene alongside fellow Canadians Edge and Christian. During his short WWE stint, the 54-year-old vented his frustration to Triple H in the catering area about his lack of storyline direction.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Joe recalled telling Triple H about his mixed martial arts background. He made a joke about being tough enough to seriously hurt the 14-time world champion, leading to an apparent misunderstanding:

"He goes, 'Think you could kick my a**?'" Joe said, quoting The Game. "I just patted him on the shoulder, I said, 'Paul [Levesque], you'd be dead before you hit the ground,' and I walked away laughing, figuring he'd get a 'haha' out of it. Never talked to me again, so that might be another reason I cut my own throat in the business by saying that to the guy who wound up being on top!" [40:45 – 41:07]

At the time, Triple H regularly competed in main events as one of WWE's marquee attractions. Joe, by contrast, mostly appeared on syndicated shows such as Jakked and Sunday Night Heat.

Triple H's advice to Just Joe

Many WWE Superstars' on-screen characters are based on an exaggerated version of their real-life personalities.

Earlier in their conversation, The King of Kings told Just Joe he needed to follow that blueprint to improve his position in WWE:

"He's like, 'Well, you've gotta have a gimmick that's kinda like your real life,'" Joe said. "I'm like, 'Yeah, but this Just Joe character, he's scared to fight everybody. I have four black belts. I'll fight anybody! I'm not saying I'll win every fight, but I can handle myself.'" [40:13 – 40:28]

Joe's last televised WWE match aired on the December 2, 2000, episode of Jakked. He teamed up with Funaki in a losing effort against The Dudley Boyz.

