Ex-WWE Star Says Vince McMahon Nixed Undertaker Feud After Backstage "Lies"

Vince McMahon was WWE's creative figurehead throughout The Undertaker's 30-year in-ring career with the company. Mr. Hughes, a WWE talent in the 1990s, recently explained why his rivalry with The Deadman was short-lived.

Hughes worked for WWE in 1993, 1997, and 1999 after making his name in WCW from 1990 to 1992. He faced The Undertaker at several live events during his first run with the company. However, plans for them to feud in a long-term storyline on television were canceled.

In an interview with Title Match Wrestling, Hughes claimed his main-event push ended after wrestlers lied about him to McMahon.

"Me and Undertaker, man, we had some good matches, man, but people started stooging me off, telling lies to Vince, which they weren't true, and when you get so many people saying the same damn thing, eventually they be going like [believe the stories]. That's why the run didn't last that long."

One of Hughes' most notable WWE moments came in 1993 when he stole The Phenom's urn. He also worked as a bodyguard for Triple H and Chris Jericho in 1997 and 1999, respectively.

How WWE stars felt about Mr. Hughes facing The Undertaker

At the time, The Undertaker was among WWE's most popular stars. Mr. Hughes, by contrast, had only recently joined the company and immediately found himself in a top spot.

According to Hughes, wrestlers told Vince McMahon he took drugs because they were jealous of his quick rise to the main-event scene.

"Back in the old days, in our WCW days, everybody did drugs. Everybody did it. And so what they tried to do was bring that WCW garbage up to WWF [WWE], which I was as clean as a freaking church wh*re, man. I didn't do nothing."

Hughes' final WWE match took place on the October 14, 1999, episode of SmackDown. He lost to Chris Jericho in a 60-second bout, ending their one-month storyline.

