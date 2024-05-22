Ex-WWE star says Vince McMahon was supposed to compete in a title match at WrestleMania

Vince McMahon created the biggest WWE event of all time in 1985 when The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania, made its debut. A former star recently claimed The Boss had a title match planned for the event.

In 2007, Vince McMahon was involved in a controversial angle where he was looking for his 'illegitimate son' on both brands. Eventually, it was revealed that Hornswoggle was his son, which ultimately led to a feud between McMahon and Fit Finlay.

In the end, Finlay lost to JBL at The Show of Shows in Orlando, Florida, to conclude the storyline. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Swoggle talked about the event and stated that Vince McMahon was supposed to compete at the show with a championship on the line.

"I had that entrance and I just saw faces. And we had the whole thing with Bradshaw in that match. And it was such an awesome story, I come to find out years later it was supposed to be Finley and Vince at that WrestleMania. Not only that, but they were going to try to make it for a WWE title. I was like, man, if it was against Vince, the JBL match was enormous, build to it and everything. If it was against Vince, can you imagine how much of that build would have been like at that time? Yeah. But man, I am very grateful, the match was so fun. And JBL is just the man. He's the absolute man. And he'd been nothing but great with me." [H/T: CVV]

Vince McMahon's last WWE match took place at WrestleMania 38

A few years ago, Vince McMahon took a protege under his wing following the annual WWE Draft. Austin Theory was heavily pushed under the old regime and was in a storyline with The Boss on Monday Night RAW.

A-Town Down started a feud with Pat McAfee on the brand and the two finally had a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 38 in Texas. However, things didn't go well for the current WWE Tag Team Champion, as he lost to McAfee, and this is where McMahon stepped in.

An impromptu match took place where Vince McMahon and Austin Theory attacked Pat McAfee, and Mr. McMahon scored a victory over the former NFL punter in the middle of the ring in Dallas, Texas, which was his last WWE match.

