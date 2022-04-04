Ex-WWE star says Vince McMahon thought he was Austin Theory

Former WWE Superstar Shane Thorne, who also went by the name Slapjack during his time with the company, has said that Vince McMahon first thought that he was Austin Theory.

Thorne was with WWE for five years, between 2016 and 2021. He was first a part of NXT and then called up to the main roster as part of the RETRIBUTION faction. He was let go by the company in November 2021 and recently featured in an NJPW show.

McMahon was ringside for Theory's match against Pat McAfee, and then the protege helped the Chairman give a beatdown to the SmackDown commentator when he faced him in a match. Thorne said McMahon mistook him for McAfee and that he and McMahon never spoke again after that.

Shane wrote on Twitter:

"Vince once thought I was Austin Theory 😏"

Another former WWE star, Mia Yim, confirmed the story while replying to Thorne. The former RETRIBUTION member also complimented Theory, stating that he's a champion 'in the making.'

What happened in Austin Theory's match against Pat McAfee at WWE WrestleMania 38?

Theory and McAfee's match was the penultimate one on Night Two of WrestleMania 38, and McAfee got the win.

But that wasn't the only match that the SmackDown commentator was to have at The Show of Shows this year. McMahon seemed displeased with his protege Austin Theory's performance and wanted to show him how to win. He stripped off his shirt and got in the ring with McAfee, and the two had a match.

Theory got involved and inflicted damage to McAfee, who was exhausted after his hard-fought match against the former. McMahon then got the win, as Theory attacked McAfee.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, McMahon's arch-nemesis during the Attitude Era, arrived to the ring for the second time this weekend and stunned Theory and later McMahon. He also gave McAfee a Stunner for good measure.

