Ex-WWE star says Vince McMahon took his idea and ruined it (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon oversaw WWE's creative direction for four decades before being replaced by his son-in-law Triple H in 2022. Former WWE star EC3 recently recalled how McMahon once made several changes to a RAW segment earlier in his career.

EC3 was known as Derrick Bateman during his first WWE run between 2009 and 2013. On the January 17, 2011, episode of RAW, the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion introduced viewers to a Mark Henry-inspired cologne as part of a comedy segment.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo, EC3 said McMahon changed his original cologne idea.

"[John] Cena helped me write it, and it was hilarious. There was so many moving parts. Fake vomit. It was gonna be a hit. Then Vince sees it and goes, 'Well, that's a good idea, so I'm just gonna take it and I'm gonna ruin it,' and he rewrote the whole segment into what became the abomination that I was involved in: The World's Strongest Scent commercial," said EC3. [9:06 – 9:29]

Watch the video above to hear the panel's thoughts on Jinder Mahal's WWE departure.

Vince McMahon's instructions for EC3

During his tenure as WWE's creative figurehead, Vince McMahon had the final say on match outcomes and often produced segments himself.

EC3 added that Vince McMahon made him rehearse the cologne skit several times:

"He was hands-on producing it, filming it. There was this time I take a whiff [of the cologne]. He's like, 'No, God, smell more.' Okay. [Sniffs again] He's like, 'No, wrong, just really, really get into it.' Okay. [Sniffs again] He's like [frustrated], 'I want you to sniff like you just smelled an old man take the biggest s**t in that toilet right over there. Just smell the s**t. Smell the s**t.' All right. [Sniffs again] Whatever the hell I did. 'Yes! That's perfect,'" quipped EC3. [9:32 – 10:15]

After leaving WWE in 2013, EC3 returned for another run with the company between 2018 and 2020. In recent years, he has founded the Control Your Narrative (CYN) promotion and become one of NWA's top stars.

Do you have any favorite memories from EC3's WWE career? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.