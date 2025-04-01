Ex-WWE star seemingly confirms wrestling career is over; last match was in 2022

An ex-WWE star has all but confirmed that her wrestling career is over and that she is now occupied with projects outside of the business. In a recent interview, Brandi Rhodes stated that she wanted to show her daughter how a person can carve multiple paths for themselves in life.

Rhodes last competed in January 2022 during her time in AEW. However, when she and her husband Cody Rhodes left the promotion, she stepped aside from wrestling, while Cody joined WWE, where he's the Undisputed Champion.

With her growing business pursuits outside the industry, it became clear that Brandi Rhodes may not return to wrestling again. She reiterated this in a recent interview with Essence Magazine. The 41-year-old star explained that she wanted to set an example for her daughter, showing that one could explore new avenues after bidding goodbye to the previous chapter of one's career.

"And when that part of your life is over, you can create another path," said Rhodes.

WWE personality Peter Rosenberg on his heat with Brandi Rhodes

A few months back, Peter Rosenberg revealed how he and Brandi Rhodes didn't get along well during the latter's time in the Stamford-based promotion. However, Rosenberg added that his friendship with Cody Rhodes allowed him to mend his differences with Brandi, which eventually led to their relationship improving.

"Me and Cody have made it a long way. Remember there was a time when Mrs. Brandi Rhodes was not a huge fan of Peter Rosenberg? And guess what? We made it all the way back. [You made it past that?] No, past it? Brandi and I are cooler as a result of it. You know what I mean? Like, we're gushi. There's respect!"

Brandi Rhodes served as an in-ring announcer for WWE from 2013 to 2016 and never had a match with the company, barring a non-televised contest in FCW.

