Ex-WWE star, Shanky Singh, finally returning to the ring 218 days after release in a huge show in Australia (Exclusive)

A former WWE star is finally stepping back into the ring in a match for the first time in 218 days.

For the first time since leaving WWE, Shanky Singh will be stepping into a ring for a match. Sportskeeda can confirm that the former WWE star will be competing at a major event in Australia for Oceania Pro Wrestling. The show “Bret Hart presents Australian Stampede” will be taking place at Starrcast Down Under on April 13.

Starrcast Down Under will be a major event for every wrestling fan as this would be the first time that the multi-day fan convention has ever been held outside the United States.

Shanky is well-known for his association with Jinder Mahal and Veer. The star competed at the Superstar Spectacle event held in India on September 8, 2023. He challenged Gunther unsuccessfully for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The show will also feature multiple other stars over the four-day event. TNA Wrestling announced that several of their titles will be defended at the show.

The convention will also feature HER by Mickie James, a women’s event on April 12. It will also feature several TNA talent. Bret Hart’s Australian Stampede will take place on April 13.

