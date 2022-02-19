Ex-WWE star teases first-time-ever match with Bray Wyatt

Killer Kross has hinted at a future in-ring outing with Bray Wyatt in response to a fan on Twitter.

Killer Kross was let go by WWE in late 2021. He has been quite active on social media ever since and regularly promotes his pro-wrestling appearances on Twitter.

A fan recently tweeted that Kross needs to face fellow former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt somewhere down the line. In response, Kross noticed the tweet and posted an hourglass emoji (hinting at time).

Bray Wyatt hasn't wrestled in almost a year

Bray Wyatt wrestled in his final WWE match at WrestleMania 37 last year. He faced his arch-rival Randy Orton at The Show of Shows to cap off their months-long feud on WWE TV. The match ended with The Viper picking up a massive win over Wyatt after Alexa Bliss distracted him.

In July, Wyatt was let go by WWE in quite possibly the most surprising release of the year. He was one of the most intriguing characters of all time. No one had imagined that someone of his caliber would be released by WWE anytime soon.

The former Wyatt Family leader did quite well during his run and is a former WWE Champion. He won the title on the road to WrestleMania 33 in 2017 and lost it at the mega event to Randy Orton mere weeks later.

Here's what Wyatt had to say about the win:

"I actually didn’t know that. Paul Heyman told me that. He congratulated me, called me, and told me I was the first one and I didn’t know that. I never really measured my success with titles because I never really had any titles. I was just working hard and trying to be the best me that I can be. But when he told me that, it was a big ‘wow’. Out of all of us, I was the one to do it. I wasn’t expecting that at all.” [H/T Wrestling Rumors]

Additionally, Wyatt won the Universal title twice. There's no word from him yet regarding a possible return in the near future.

Would you like to see Wyatt take on Killer Kross in singles competition if he makes his return to the squared circle?

