Ex-WWE star teases an NXT invasion

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 21, 2025 05:13 GMT
Shawn Michaels and Triple H (via WWE's YouTube)

A massive WWE NXT invasion has been teased following the events of Slammiversary 2025, and it looks like Triple H and Shawn Michaels need to watch their backs. At Slammiversary, NXT's Jacy Jayne and Trick Williams emerged victorious and now hold TNA Wrestling's top two title belts.

Jacy Jayne won the TNA Knockouts World Championship by defeating Masha Slamovich at Slammiversary 2025. Trick Williams successfully defended his TNA World title in a Three-Way match against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana.

The results took wrestling fans by storm, and many on social media are bashing WWE for using TNA Wrestling to put NXT's stars over. Ex-WWE star, TNA Wrestling's Steph De Lander, took to X to tease an invasion of NXT shortly after.

Here's her post:

Longtime fans of World Wrestling Entertainment know that The Nexus invaded RAW on June 7, 2010, destroying everyone and everything in their path. The rookies targeted the company's top star, John Cena, and kicked off a feud with him on the Road to SummerSlam 2010. Unfortunately for the rookies, Cena and his teammates defeated them at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Many fans on X were calling for TNA Wrestling to invade NXT following the events of Slammiversary. After De Lander's post, it looks like an invasion of NXT might actually happen.

